Nia Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani Groove to a Peppy Number, Watch Video

Actress Nia Sharma took to Instagram and posted a video featuring herself and Rithvik Dhanjani. In the video, the actors can be seen grooving to a peppy English number.

Sharing the video on Instagram, "Because we don’t like it Neat. @rithvik_d," Nia captioned the video.

She also shared a couple of pictures with Rithvik, also including Karan Wahi and Jay Bhanushali.

Nia was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4, co-starring Rashami Desai, Vjayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin. The show recently concluded and a new season was introduced. Currently, the actress is part of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India.

Rithvik was also part of the stunt reality show. But, he quit the show mid-way for the safety of his co-contestants and crew as he had traveled outside the city for a day.

Meanwhile, from previous seasons celebrities like Jay, Karan, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin have been roped in for the limited run of episodes that are being shot in Mumbai entirely.