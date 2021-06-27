Actors Who Got Into Ugly War of Words on Social Media

A wrong statement here, a baleful comment there and things blow out of proportion in no time. Here are instances of actors fighting it out on social media without any inhibitions.

Kamaal R Khan – Mika Singh

After Salman Khan filed a defamatory case against Kamaal R Khan, Mika Singh released a song titled ‘KRK Kutta’. He further accused KRK of property fraud in Mumbai and claimed that he has been banned in India. Mika tweeted, “KRK is banned in India. He cannot enter India. If this is not true, then KRK must step outside and claim it false, and make an official announcement as to when he is planning to return to India." KRK, on the other hand, is not the one to hold back.

Kapil Sharma – Sunil Grover

After Sunil Grover alleged that Kapil Sharma misbehaved and attacked him onboard a flight, the two have not been seen together in the latter’s comedy show. Their bitterness for each other had travelled to Twitter when a user requested Sunil to return to Kapil’s show. Sunil replied to the user saying that he is not being approached, whereas Kapil said that he contacted hundred times. Kapil also accused Sunil of spreading rumours.

Ameesha Patel - Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon had taken to Twitter and accused Ameesha Patel of not standing up for the national anthem in a Juhu theatre before the movie screening. A day later, the actress responded to Kushal’s claim citing “monthly girly problem” as the reason for her remaining seated. In a series of tweet, she also slammed Kushal for invading women’s privacy.

Rashami Desai – Jasmin Bhasin

Rashami Desai had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house for her friend Vikas Gupta in the family week. During her visit she was seen advising Aly Goni to play for himself and not drag personal issues inside the Bigg Boss house. However, Jasmin called her out for her comment of “personal issues”, to which Rashami had taken to Twitter and said, “A lion doesn’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep.”

Karan Patel – Rangoli Chandel

After Karan Patel made sport of Kangana Ranaut on her comment about the shortage of oxygen in India during the second wave of Covid-19, the actress’s sister Rangoli Chandel replied to him saying “u r the most Nalla Person this country has ever produced ,who has not done anything for environment… who is just a bojh (burden) on Mother Earth have some gratitude & feel better.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here