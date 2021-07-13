Babil Khan Takes Bargaining Lessons from Mother Sutapa Sikdar, Shares Video

​Late actor Irrfan Khan’s eldest son Babil Khan has been keeping his father’s memories alive on social media. He keeps sharing Irrfan’s images and anecdotes on his Instagram handle. Giving us a glimpse of his another parent, Babil recently shared a video of his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. In the short clip, the writer is seen bargaining at a shop in Gangtok as she is busy buying some shoes. The caption of the post explained that he and Isha Sharvani are getting bargaining lessons in Gangtok from SUtapa. Joking about the incident, Babil calls his mother Sutapa the “mother of all business modules."

Sutapa commented on the post and asked Babil to thank her for buying shoes for him and his entire team. She also remembered the time they were in Gangtok for the shoot of the film Qareeb Qareeb Single. This cute banter between the mother and the son is such a delight for the young actor’s followers.

However, most of the feeds on Babil’s account are dedicated to his father. A few days back, he shared a drawing of him and his father, tagging the artist of the picture. Around the same time, he also posted some pictures of Irrfan with him and wrote an emotional caption mentioning how much he wishes his father to be around him to witness all the hard work that he is doing.

A month back, he wrote a beautiful and emotional note about his father with some family photos. In the caption, he called his family “a strange one". He has very beautifully described each member of the family present in the picture. Concluding the post, Babil asked netizens to not delay showing their care for the loved ones.

Babil will soon be seen in the flim Qala, marking his Bollywood debut.

