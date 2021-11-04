Vicky Kaushal's Romantic Proposal Leaves Katrina Kaif Stunned; Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Opens With Much Fanfare

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines for their rumoured wedding. Although there isn’t any official confirmation, there is immense curiosity around the reported December wedding. Details about the wedding, from the venue to the trousseau, are already being reported. Now, a new report published in India Today, reveals how Vicky popped the big marriage question to Katrina. The Sardar Udham actor reportedly ordered dark chocolate brownies for Katrina. In true filmy style, Vicky then visited Katrina and handed over the box to her just like any other box.

It was 4 am in Mumbai, but the lane outside Sion’s PVR theatre already woke up to Rajinikanth’s Diwali release Annaatthe on Friday morning, with fans flocking to the cinema hall to watch one of the most awaited films of the Thalaiva. The Tamil action-drama has been directed by Siva and also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Khushboo, and others.

Thursday marks the auspicious Indian festival of Diwali. The Festival of Lights is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. People celebrate Diwali with a lot of pomp with their friends and families. Most Bollywood celebrities will also enjoy Diwali with their respective families. On Thursday, many of our favourite stars took to social media sites to extend wishes to their fans and acquaintances. Many also shared a glimpse of their celebration at home.

A video of an unidentified man trying to assault actor Vijay Sethupathi and his team at the Bengaluru airport has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sethupathi, surrounded by his aides, is seen walking at the Bengaluru airport when suddenly a man runs towards the actor from behind and jumps on him. Sethupathi’s security personnel immediately surround him and pull the unidentified assailant away.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid shared her first Instagram post since news of Zayn Malik’s alleged fight with her mother Yolanda Hadid made the headlines. In her post, Gigi has given a shoutout to the upcoming episode of Project Runway in which she features.

