A Bald Ayushmann Khurrana Takes Us on a Hilarious Ride in Bala Teaser

There's no stopping Ayushmann Khurrana. From taking up the role of a sperm donor in Vicky Donor to playing a blind man in AndhaDhun, to a rivetting cop in Article 15, the actor has proved his mettle in a variety of films. Taking a step ahead, Ayushmann is all set to play a bald man in his upcoming film Bala. The teaser of the film was unveiled on YouTube on Monday and by the looks of the minute-long clip, the actor has again taken up a challenging role.

In the teaser, Ayushmann can be seen singing Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyar Karne Wala from the film Deewana as he rides a motorbike with his hat on. Soon with a gush of wind, his hat flies off and his bald head is revealed. With thunder and lightning, he starts singing Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai from Kati Patang.

The film follows the story of Bala (Ayushmann), a man who is balding prematurely and how he copes with the situation. The film also narrates Bala's relationship with two women, played by Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Ayushmann wrote, "It's time to make some bold, oops bald moves!"

The satirical black comedy film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film releases on November 22 this year.

Apart from Bala, the actor is also looking forward to the release of Dream Girl on September 13, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.