A Beautiful Picture of Dharmendra and Bobby Deol

Veteran actor Dharmendra needs no introduction. He loves to share pictures and videos from his daily life with the online family. At times, these pictures also feature Dharmendra’s children, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Now, something similar has happened. Dharmendra has shared a beautiful pic with his younger son Bobby Deol. Here, Bobby is resting his head on Dharmendra’s shoulders. For the caption, Dharmendra has written, “Roohani Skoon”. Fans didn’t waste much time and rushed to the comment space to drop in their replies.

“How sweet Mashallah,” wrote a fan. Another called it an “adorable” click. “So Sweet,” read one of the comments.

A person said, “Wow, I will also copy this with my dad.”

A user wrote, “There is peace in the shadow of the father. Today’s post is excellent. It warmed my heart to see this post.”

A few have sent their warmest greetings to the father-son duo. “May you always be evergreen, moments spent with family are priceless, may God keep you always happy,” one person wrote.

Take the look at the picture now:

Dharmendra will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks the return of Karan Johar to the director’s chair. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be playing the titular roles in the upcoming film. Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also part of the film.

Dharmendra also has Apne 2 in his kitty. The film is a sequel to the 2007 release, Apne. He is known for his roles in Sholay, Charas, Phool Aur Patthar among others.

