A Bigger Movie Than Infinity Saga May be Possible in Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hint Russo Brothers

Joe and Anthony Russo pulled off one of the biggest movie crossover in history when they concluded 22 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

In their recent interview with Brobible, they talked about the comics adaptation will mark their return to MCU: Secret Wars. The Russo Brothers, who directed four projects in the MCU, revealed the upcoming secret wars film will be bigger than the Infinity Saga.

Anthony Russo believes that the most appealing thing about the highly-anticipated project in the MCU, Secret Wars, for them is that it would be the biggest movie the audience could possibly imagine.

Joe Russo explained that the Secret War comic was one of the first major books to get all of the heroes together. He was 10 to 11-year-old when he read it and it was event-storytelling at its finest for him.

Joe noted that they really like the complicated relationships between heroes and villains and the idea of heroes having to team up with villains. The notion of Secret Wars is built on villains that believe they are heroes in their own stories.

Joe Russo stated that to implement something on the scale and the ambition of Infinity War was directly correlated to the vision of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale. Currently, Marvel Phase Four is in the process, temporarily adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic.