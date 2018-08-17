A Biopic on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Why Not, Says the Actor

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:08am PDT

From being a student of architecture to winning a global beauty pageant, conquering Bollywood and becoming a Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai has had quite an interesting life. So, would the actor — in keeping up with current rage of biopics — ever consider making a film on her eventful journey?Though the 44-year-old actor says she hasn’t given it much thought, but she is open to the idea. "It’s been mentioned a few times. Maybe I’m a bit shy to react to that, but yes, at some point, I would like to explore it. However, I’m not sure if I should be penning a book on myself," she told DNA.Although willing, Aishwarya does have certain reservations. "While I’ll entrust the writer, he or she still needs to understand the way I speak. Sometimes, when I listen to myself talking, I tend to slip into something philosophical and keep going into these different realms. So will all that get translated? That’s just one concern I have," she said."It’s important to share your story as it is. Maybe, I’d rather have it closer to reality than otherwise. People are finding different ways of doing it. There are blogs, books, films, and so many other avenues. I will think about it at some point for sure, because if my life makes for a great story to tell or watch on screen, why not! But right now, there are no such concrete discussions," she added.After winning the Miss World crown in 1994, Aishwarya made her movie debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Malayalam film Iruvar, in which she had a double role opposite Southern superstars Mohanlal and Prakash Raj. Talking about her life thus far, she said, “Everything happened by chance. I was an architecture student who chanced upon a beauty pageant, following which everything changed. Films seemed to be the next step and when you get your first movie offer from Mani, who’s so revered and respected, you don’t say no."