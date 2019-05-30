Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

A Biopic on All India Anti-Terrorist Front Chief MS Bitta in Works

The film, titled Zinda Shaheed, is likely to go on floors in early 2020.

IANS

Updated:May 30, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
A Biopic on All India Anti-Terrorist Front Chief MS Bitta in Works
All India Anti-Terrorist Front Chairman MS Bitta during a program organised to honor the Defence martyrs in Batala, Punjab on December 30, 2017. (Image: IANS)
Loading...
A film is slated to be made on MS Bitta, who survived an assassination bid in the mid-1990s, and now heads the All India Anti-Terrorist Front. He also joined politics but quit later and made it his life's mission to get terrorists punished and help the families of war heroes.

Producers Shailendra Singh and Priya Gupta will be soon working on a film based on his life, titled Zinda Shaheed, which will go on floors in early 2020.

"MS Bitta is a living legend. A true patriot. His story deserves to be told, to inspire us all in these very divisive times. His story will inspire the 600 million youth of our country. I thank MS Bitta for trusting us to tell his story. It will be a game-changer for Bollywood," Singh said.

Gupta added that Bitta's life is a living example of how you can "serve your country without a ‘kursi’ or a ‘wardi’.”

They are currently in advanced talks with directors and actors. Bitta, Singh and Gupta sought blessings at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Tuesday to kick-start the making of the film.

