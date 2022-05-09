A Biopic On Kunjarathammal, Madurai Woman Who Fed Hundreds During Madras Famine

Author and social activist A Muthukrishnan’s work has been admired by a majority of people. Writer and director Mysskin has joined the list of those admirers. Recently, Mysskin attended the event for the launch of Muthukrishnan’s latest book Madurai Memories. The filmmaker has announced plans to make a movie based on the book. Mysskin was particularly in praise of the chapter in the book which mentioned about a woman Kunjarathammal. Mysskin even said that the film based on this character can fetch him an oscar.

Kunjarathammal was a devdasi from Madurai who helped to save the lives of hundreds of people during the great famine of 1868-1876. Many parts of India, including Tamil Nadu, suffered severe shortage of food during this period. Kunjaram had fed the people of Madurai by selling all her property. Kunjarathammal had even gone to the extent of opening a porridge reserve at her house. To this date, she is remembered with a lot of love and respect.

The book launch event was held at a hotel in the Tallakulam area of Madurai. Director Bharathi Krishna Kumar, Professor Sundar Kali, Professor Shah Jahan and Professor Prabhakar were present at the book launch event. Journalist Vijayanand was also a part of this event.

Bharathi also spoke in praise of the book. Admiring the subject of the book, Bharathi said that Madurai is the only city where people can afford food even at night. According to Bharathi, art and culture have received their due importance in Madurai only. Bharathi admired the fact that there is a street dedicated to writers highlighting the rich cultural legacy of the city.

The guests at the event shared their fond memories of Madurai. Mysskin said that he had met his first fan at Madurai. He also said that despite the fact that Madurai is not his hometown, he still feels a strong connection with the city.

