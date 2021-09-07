A Biopic on TMC's 'Colourful' Madan Mitra in the Works

TMC MLA Madan Mitra, known for his quirky comments and colourful outfits, has given his nod for a biopic, which would trace his four-decade-long political career that started as a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Director Raja Chanda, who has several box office hits to his credit, would be making the film on Mitra.

Mitra, who became a social media darling over the last couple of years for his eccentric and often controversial Facebook lives, said on Tuesday that the shooting for the film would begin in two months. “Madan Mitra’s life is an open book. It has colours, it has light and shades. Have told director Raja Chanda that the script should not hide anything but rather bring out my entire personality — warts and all," he said.

Mitra, who was in jail for months in the Saradha chit fund scam case, said that episode would also be a part of the film. The prudent trade unionist said all aspects of his political life that began with student politics alongside Mamata Banerjee to the movement against land acquisition during the Left rule will be a part of the film.

“Of course the script will refer to my biggest strength, my wife, but my other female friends will also not be left out," said Mitra, who courted controversy after partying with BJP’s actress candidates on Holi during the West Bengal assembly elections. Mitra, the TMC’s Kamarhati MLA, said director Chanda has been approaching him for the biopic for the past two years. Chanda told PTI, “I am happy. It is a challenge to portray a multidimensional personality like Madan Mitra on the big screen. I hope it will be liked by everyone." Chanda has directed Bengali hits such as Rangbaz and Challenge 2.

Mitra, who appeared in a music video titled ‘Oh! Lovely’ ahead of the elections, said that actor Saswata Chatterjee will in all probability be playing him in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here