A 'Blessed' Amulya Shares First Glimpse Of Her Twins

Sandalwood’s former actress Amulya and her husband Jagdish R Chandra were blessed with twins in March 2022. And now, the actress has shared the first glimpse of her twins. Amulya shared a photo of herself and showed the feet of her twins. The post has more than fifty-two thousand likes. Amulya captioned the photo as “Blessed.” Fans have filled the comment section with lovely comments. One wrote, “God bless you both.” Another said, “Lots of love to you all.” “Awww. Best pic I saw on Instagram today so cute,” wrote another one.

On March 1, Amulya’s husband Jagdish R Chandra had taken to social media to announce the birth of their twins. Sharing a photo with Amulya, Jagdish had written, “Blessed with twin babies, both the boys and mother doing absolutely fine, heartiest thanks for all the love , good wishes showered on us throughout this journey Nimmaamulya.”

On Mother’s Day, Amulya shared photos from her maternity photoshoot and wrote, “Two months of Motherhood! This definitely has to be the most anticipated journey of my life!! When I heard I was about to have twins – my heart skipped a beat and I couldn’t be any happier. Their tiny kicks made me forget all the challenges that pregnancy threw at me! I miss my bump already!! But, I must say, this has been endearing and overwhelming at the same time. Every mother puts on a brave face to the world but only she knows the roses and thorns in the journey! That said, at the end, when I look at their tiny feet or hold their hands, I know I’ve done my best and will continue to do so! @jagdishrchandra.”

Amulya got married to Jagdish R Chandra in 2017.

