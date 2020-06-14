MOVIES

3-MIN READ

'Bright Actor Gone Too Soon': PM Modi, CM Uddhav Among Leaders to Condole Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput first made his mark in television before appearing in movies. The actor made his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie Kai Po Che.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34.

Calling him "a bright young actor," Modi tweeted, "Sushant Singh Rajput... a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti." (sic)


Other leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also mourned the actor's death. Expressing shock over the news, Rajnath Singh said that the actor's skills, talent and capabilities were well-known.

Union minister Smriti Irani also expressed her grief and said that the actor "had come a long way and had many more miles to go."

Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the young actor's demise and said that his contribution to the film industry would always be remembered.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to express their shock and said that the news was both tragic and shocking.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also shocked to learn of the actor's demise and said the they belonged to same city, Patna in Bihar.

Sushant Singh Rajput first made his mark in television before appearing in movies. The actor made his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie Kai Po Che. His successful movies included Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

Among his unreleased films is Dil Bechara, an official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Their Stars. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was rumoured to be released directly through a streamer over the next few months.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

