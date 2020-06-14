'Bright Actor Gone Too Soon': PM Modi, CM Uddhav Among Leaders to Condole Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34.

Calling him "a bright young actor," Modi tweeted, "Sushant Singh Rajput... a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti." (sic)





Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Other leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also mourned the actor's death. Expressing shock over the news, Rajnath Singh said that the actor's skills, talent and capabilities were well-known.

हिंदी फ़िल्मों के युवा कलाकार सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मृत्यु का समाचार स्तब्ध करने वाला है।



उनकी अभिनय क्षमता, प्रतिभा और कौशल के लोग क़ायल था। उनका यूँ चले जाना पीड़ादायक है और यह फ़िल्मजगत के लिए एक बड़ा नुक़सान है।ईश्वर उनके परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2020

Union minister Smriti Irani also expressed her grief and said that the actor "had come a long way and had many more miles to go."

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the young actor's demise and said that his contribution to the film industry would always be remembered.

Anguished to learn about the sad and untimely demise of the young and very talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He will always be remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 14, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to express their shock and said that the news was both tragic and shocking.

Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones 🙏🏼 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 14, 2020

The tragic and shocking death of India's rising star #SushantSinghRajput has left millions of his fans devastated. The masterly performances of his film and TV career will forever be remembered. May his friends and family have the strength to cope with this loss. RIP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 14, 2020

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also shocked to learn of the actor's demise and said the they belonged to same city, Patna in Bihar.

Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput first made his mark in television before appearing in movies. The actor made his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie Kai Po Che. His successful movies included Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

Among his unreleased films is Dil Bechara, an official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Their Stars. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was rumoured to be released directly through a streamer over the next few months.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).