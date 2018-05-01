English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Bug's Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Has Beetle Species Named After Him
The 43-year-old, who has campaigned for the environment for many years, created The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998.
©AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACH
Oscar winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has had a beetle named after him in honour of his years of environmental campaigning.
The 43-year-old, who has campaigned for the environment for many years, created The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998.
The Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioi beetle was discovered at the bottom of a waterfall in Maliau Basin, a remote nature reserve in Borneo, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
It was found by Taxon Expeditions, a firm set up to help untrained volunteers discover new species and the expedition was funded by the Inception star's foundation.
After finding three new species of water beetle, the participants voted to name one of them after DiCaprio.
Iva Njunjic, founder of Taxon Expeditions, said: "Tiny and black, this new beetle may not win an Oscar for charisma, but in biodiversity conservation, every creature counts."
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation aims to reduce the impact of humans on the environment and protect the world's last wild places. It has awarded over $100 million in grants since 2010.
Other celebrities to have insects names after them include actress Kate Winslet, who too has a beetle named after her. The Scaptia beyonceae horsefly was named after singer Beyonce because of its dense golden hair, and the Gnathia marleyi is a parasite that feed on fish in the Caribbean, named after late reggae singer Bob Marley.
Also Watch
The 43-year-old, who has campaigned for the environment for many years, created The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998.
The Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioi beetle was discovered at the bottom of a waterfall in Maliau Basin, a remote nature reserve in Borneo, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
It was found by Taxon Expeditions, a firm set up to help untrained volunteers discover new species and the expedition was funded by the Inception star's foundation.
After finding three new species of water beetle, the participants voted to name one of them after DiCaprio.
Iva Njunjic, founder of Taxon Expeditions, said: "Tiny and black, this new beetle may not win an Oscar for charisma, but in biodiversity conservation, every creature counts."
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation aims to reduce the impact of humans on the environment and protect the world's last wild places. It has awarded over $100 million in grants since 2010.
Other celebrities to have insects names after them include actress Kate Winslet, who too has a beetle named after her. The Scaptia beyonceae horsefly was named after singer Beyonce because of its dense golden hair, and the Gnathia marleyi is a parasite that feed on fish in the Caribbean, named after late reggae singer Bob Marley.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Invitations Come With Official Game Of Thrones Stamp
- Avengers: Infinity War- Where Marvel Cinematic Universe is Headed Post the Cosmic Battle
- Top 5 Motorcycles in India With Mileage Over 90 Kmpl - Hero Splendor, Bajaj CT100 and More
- Irrfan Khan Is a Strong Man, Send Him Love and Prayers: Arunoday Singh
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Launch Soon; Release Date, Specs And Price