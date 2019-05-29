English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Celebrated Dancer, Madhuri Dixit is Not to Keen on Turning Choreographer Just Yet
Madhuri Dixit will be seen as one of the judges on Colors TV's reality show Dance Deewane.
Madhuri Dixit. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood's dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene, a judge on reality TV show Dance Deewane—which will have talent from three different age groups competing for a title—says age should not come in the way of one's talent.
"I believe that age cannot and should not restrict someone to dance. Earlier in other dance shows, usually children would participate and the parents would watch the performance as a part of the audience.
"With this show, we are breaking that norm and the whole family gets to participate... from three generations—the kids, their parents as well as grandparents. This year, we have got so much active participation from the elder generation because they have got encouragement from our first season," Madhuri told IANS.
She will be one of the judges alongside filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and dancer-choreographer Tushar Kalia. The show which will go on air on Colors TV from June 15.
On if she has any interest in exploring her talent as a choreographer, Madhuri said, "Recently, I went to a music reality TV show called Rising Star, where I did an impromptu performance. Shankar Mahadevan, one of the judges of the show, was singing a beautiful tarana and I was dancing on that.
"I just realised that I can choreograph for myself that way. But I do not know if I will be able to choreograph for others as a regular choreographer,” she said.
"I know my skill as a dancer and accordingly I can present it. But as a choreographer, you do it for another talent. Right now, I am not sure if I want to explore that.
"Who knows, tomorrow I might take it as a challenge and try my hand at it... but no immediate plan," she added.
