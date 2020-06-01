A Clip Of Batman Walking Through Smoke During Philly Protest Is Straight Out Of Dark Knight Rises

An individual dressed in a surprisingly realistic Batman costume showed up to one of the Philadelphia protests on Saturday in the wake of George Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis.

Video footage of the unidentified man, dressed as the caped crusader, walking out a cloud of smoke is straight out of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises. As one of the most iconic DC characters in history, needless to say, Batman's appearance led to cheers at the protest.

A Twitter user took the video and added some of Hans Zimmer's music from Nolan's Batman trilogy. Another user even compared his entry to a scene in The Dark Knight Rises, where Christian Bale's Batman gears up for battle with Tom Hardy's Bane.

Check out the best reactions here:

Batman has arrived at a protest in Philadelphia looking for corrupt police officers pic.twitter.com/LCxbTMlrCI — Excommunicado (@JudgementDay89) May 31, 2020

I cant get over the way batman walked thru the smoke at the protest like wow pic.twitter.com/RH56SNMQpg — (@ratatouillebish) May 31, 2020

**Rubs eyes. Looks away. Looks back.** ...yep, Batman really just turned up at the protests in #Philadelphia .



Am I the only one repeatedly weirded-out by the world right now?!



pic.twitter.com/0s8jCR7TkZ — Phil Randall ThankYouKeyWorkers (@philrandall) May 31, 2020

For the uninitiated, Batman is one of the most popular comic book characters of all time. He's starred in countless TV shows and movies and been portrayed by several high-profile actors, including Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and George Clooney. In Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, Bale plays the part, while Ben Affleck has famously portrayed Batman in the DC Extended Universe.

Interestingly, a man dressed as Joker also arrived at a separate national protest over the weekend. The 36-year old grocery store employee Joseph Pudwill took to the streets dressed as Joaquin Phoenix's version of the character from Joker.

"He has become a model of social injustice, the recognition of the tragedies that occur, I have fallen in love with this character and I think today it serves to push the message," Pudwill was quoted as saying by movieweb.com.

The got Batman and Joker at the protests!!! pic.twitter.com/qlIs5te7j9 — Jenny (@imnotjennyg) May 31, 2020





