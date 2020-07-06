A Closer Look Shah Rukh Khan’s Lavish Vanity Van with Exclusive Features

Shah Rukh Khan owns the most impressive fleet of vehicles in Bollywood. Apart from cars, his love for automobiles can be seen by his efficiently customised vanity van. The modification is courtesy of Indian car designer Dilip Chhabria, founder of auto company DC Design.

King Khan’s swanky vanity van can be extended on one side to make extra room once it is parked and boasts of many such special features.

The entire floor of the van is made of glass and is also backlit with LED lights. Apart from this, certain control aspects of the vehicle such as lighting and adjusting the curtains can be controlled and operated using an iPad. It also gets a touch-control mechanism for lighting, heating and cooling systems.

The van also has a pantry section, a wardrobe section, a special make-up chair and a separate toilet cubicle. The van has a topsy-turvy wooden panel roof and an amazing quality flat-screen TV and a top-notch sound system. Additionally, there is also a mini-kitchen with basic provisions such as tea and coffee, fitted out with a microwave.

The automobile is fortified with an inbuilt shower as big as a 1BHK. One of the most exciting features in the vanity van is an electric chair that comes equipped with a push-button. It facilitates mobility from one part of the van to another. The oeuvre of art is one of the many chariots parked in his garage.