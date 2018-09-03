Day After Launch, Shweta Bachchan’s Fashion Label Accused of Plagiarism

The launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s fashion label MxS, that she has jointly created with ace designer Monisha Jaising, was a star-studded affair with the biggest Bollywood celebrities in attendance.However, just a day after its Saturday launch, the new brand is getting attention for all the wrong reasons.Diet Sabya, a popular Instagram account infamous for calling out fashion copycats, has accused MxS of lifting one of its designs from a lesser-known fashion brand.It pointed at the faux pas through a post on Sunday. Comparing an MxS tee worn by Shweta Bachchan with the alleged original, it wrote: “When you google ‘Airplane Mode Sweatshirt’ — the first search that pops-up is a little known loungewear brand called, @tlroom. The brand retails out of @nordstromnyc, and is known for its cool girl vibe, comfy sweats and chill silhouettes. And, now @monishajaising and @shwetabachchan’s new brand — @mxsworld — has the same sweatshirt with the exact same slogan. So, who do we blame the mess on?”An anonymous account, Diet Sabya has taken Instagram by storm with its on-point spotting of fakes in Indian fashion. In less than six months, this sassy watchdog has raked in 1,01,000 followers, including fashionistas Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.