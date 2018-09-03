GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Day After Launch, Shweta Bachchan’s Fashion Label Accused of Plagiarism

Popular Instagram fashion watchdog Diet Sabya has slammed Shweta Bachchan's new label MxS for stealing design from another brand.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 10:53 AM IST
Day After Launch, Shweta Bachchan’s Fashion Label Accused of Plagiarism
Shweta Bachchan with designer Monisha Jaising. (Image: Instagram/mxsworld)
The launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s fashion label MxS, that she has jointly created with ace designer Monisha Jaising, was a star-studded affair with the biggest Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

However, just a day after its Saturday launch, the new brand is getting attention for all the wrong reasons.

Diet Sabya, a popular Instagram account infamous for calling out fashion copycats, has accused MxS of lifting one of its designs from a lesser-known fashion brand.

It pointed at the faux pas through a post on Sunday. Comparing an MxS tee worn by Shweta Bachchan with the alleged original, it wrote: “When you google ‘Airplane Mode Sweatshirt’ — the first search that pops-up is a little known loungewear brand called, @tlroom. The brand retails out of @nordstromnyc, and is known for its cool girl vibe, comfy sweats and chill silhouettes. And, now @monishajaising and @shwetabachchan’s new brand — @mxsworld — has the same sweatshirt with the exact same slogan. So, who do we blame the mess on?”



An anonymous account, Diet Sabya has taken Instagram by storm with its on-point spotting of fakes in Indian fashion. In less than six months, this sassy watchdog has raked in 1,01,000 followers, including fashionistas Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

