karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Day After Launch, Shweta Bachchan’s Fashion Label Accused of Plagiarism
Popular Instagram fashion watchdog Diet Sabya has slammed Shweta Bachchan's new label MxS for stealing design from another brand.
Shweta Bachchan with designer Monisha Jaising. (Image: Instagram/mxsworld)
Loading...
The launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s fashion label MxS, that she has jointly created with ace designer Monisha Jaising, was a star-studded affair with the biggest Bollywood celebrities in attendance.
However, just a day after its Saturday launch, the new brand is getting attention for all the wrong reasons.
Diet Sabya, a popular Instagram account infamous for calling out fashion copycats, has accused MxS of lifting one of its designs from a lesser-known fashion brand.
It pointed at the faux pas through a post on Sunday. Comparing an MxS tee worn by Shweta Bachchan with the alleged original, it wrote: “When you google ‘Airplane Mode Sweatshirt’ — the first search that pops-up is a little known loungewear brand called, @tlroom. The brand retails out of @nordstromnyc, and is known for its cool girl vibe, comfy sweats and chill silhouettes. And, now @monishajaising and @shwetabachchan’s new brand — @mxsworld — has the same sweatshirt with the exact same slogan. So, who do we blame the mess on?”
An anonymous account, Diet Sabya has taken Instagram by storm with its on-point spotting of fakes in Indian fashion. In less than six months, this sassy watchdog has raked in 1,01,000 followers, including fashionistas Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
