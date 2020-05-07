A Day in Life of Jacqueline Fernandez at Salman Khan's Picturesque Panvel Farmhouse

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has turned director for her short film shot at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse where she is in self-quarantine with friends.
Jacqueline has shot the entire movie on her phone camera as she captures the picturesque location and the serene ambiance of the suburbs. In various portions, Jacqueline is seen riding a horse, climbing coconut trees, drying clothes, feeding farm animals, picking berries and indulges in other day-to-day activities. Seems like the idea of the movie is to promote the notion of man and nature becoming one.
Captioning her movie, Jacqueline wrote on social media, "My little film! Enjoy."
Earlier, Jacqueline also turned the cover girl for Harper's Bazaar magazine as she posed with horses at Salman's Panvel farmhouse. Her photoshoot was praised by many on social media.
#Repost @bazaarindia ・・・ Amidst news of the lockdown extension, we asked Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) to create a cover image that would celebrate just some of the things that are bringing us joy right now—beautiful imagery, nature, and the hope of a better future. The actor is quarantined out on a Panvel farmhouse where she is, “reconnecting with nature”. She says, “It has been such an enriching liberating experience for me, being fully aware of the pain and suffering the pandemic has caused for many, I’m just grateful that I’m on a farm, safe and well. Doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times.” . . Photographs by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23) . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's agency: @spicesocial . . #jacquelinefernandez #bazaarindia #mayissue
