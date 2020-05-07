A Day in Life of Jacqueline Fernandez at Salman Khan's Picturesque Panvel Farmhouse

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has turned director for her short film shot at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse where she is in self-quarantine with friends.

Jacqueline has shot the entire movie on her phone camera as she captures the picturesque location and the serene ambiance of the suburbs. In various portions, Jacqueline is seen riding a horse, climbing coconut trees, drying clothes, feeding farm animals, picking berries and indulges in other day-to-day activities. Seems like the idea of the movie is to promote the notion of man and nature becoming one.

Captioning her movie, Jacqueline wrote on social media, "My little film! Enjoy."

Earlier, Jacqueline also turned the cover girl for Harper's Bazaar magazine as she posed with horses at Salman's Panvel farmhouse. Her photoshoot was praised by many on social media.

