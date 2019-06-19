A Deleted Scene in Game of Thrones has All The Answers About Cersei's Pregnancy

Cersei Lannister met her fate in the penultimate episode of the final season of Game of Thrones. While fans have been struggling to come to terms with those final moments and the way she was killed, there was another staggering question that gave them some sleepless nights-- If she was really pregnant with Jaime Lannister's child?

A number of fan theorist guessed that it was a political gimmick and she wasn't really expecting. Cersei used her pregnancy to manipulate Euron Greyjoy by telling him that it was his baby. Before the truth about the pregnancy could be revealed, she died in the arms of her brother and lover, Jamie, when the Red Keep collapsed on top of her, burned down by Daenerys' last dragon.

Lena Headey feels that her character's pregnancy became a major plot point in Season 7, but the showmakers did nothing about it in Season 8. However, if they would have decided to, it would have made a huge difference in Cersei's character arc.

During an interaction at a comic book convention in Munich, Germany, the actress said that Cersei was originally supposed to lose the baby earlier on in the show, but the scene was deleted.

"We shot a scene that never made it into season 7, which was where I lose the baby. And it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei, and it never made it in,” Cosmopolitan quoted the actor as saying. "And, I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would have served her differently," she added.

Fans were largely disappointed by her death and opined that Cersei was granted a relatively easy end that did not fit her status. And it turns out that the actress who brought to life the character onscreen seems to agree with the legions of fans. Recently, in an interview with The Guardian, When asked what will she say to showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, Headey said. "I will say I wanted a better death."

"Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb," she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more