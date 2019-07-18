Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mission Mangal Trailer Has a Determined Akshay Kumar Leading a Team of Talented Scientists

Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's next film about a group of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists, who are on a mission to put India on the map of countries who have landed on Mars.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
Image: Twitter
The trailer of Mission Mangal has just dropped and it has all the ingredients of a patriotic film. Plus it has Akshay Kumar, a champion of sorts of movies with nationalist themes.

The 2-minute-52-second trailer begins with Kumar assembling a team of talented scientists to work for ISRO on a nearly impossible task. Among other things, he wants to fulfill a nation's dream of being a space superpower in limited cost.

A group of women scientists comes to his help which has some of the really emotive faces Bollywood has recently seen. It has Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonashi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kriti Kulhari. All these actresses have proved their worth in many recent projects, and thus Kumar seems to be on a winning turf even before the release of the film.

It also has Sharman Joshi, Zeeshan Ayyub and Dalip Tahil, and together they are quite capable of creating magic on screen, even if Kumar takes the backstage.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film's trailer video is quite predictable but it has emotions. There are moments when you'll root for the underdogs. If the film turns out to be as good as the trailer then the producers are likely to have a better bank balance after the release.

Watch the trailer here:

Mission Mangal is set to hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

