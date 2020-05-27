MOVIES

A Digital Art Showing Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram Goes Viral

A Digital Art Showing Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram Goes Viral

A fan has created a digital art of South superstar Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram. Impressing many Twitter users, the rendition went viral in no time.

A fan has created a digital art of South superstar Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram. The rendition has impressed many Twitter users and went viral in no time. The user named Kiran Malhotra has also tagged director SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu in his post.

This comes days after SS Rajamouli fans had wished to see the mythological-epic Ramayan being retold on the big screen by the ace filmmaker.

Not long ago, Rajamouli had confirmed his next collaboration with the Telugu star. However, Rajamouli didn’t elaborate or reveal any details about the forthcoming project.

Take a look at the poster:

Here's how other users reacted to the fan-art:

Rajamouli will direct Mahesh Babu after RRR and the film will be produced by KL Narayana.

RRR- Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is based on the journey of India’s freedom fighters on a self-enforced exile, protesting against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. The magnum opus will feature N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan and Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Rashmika Mandanna. For his next project, he has joined hands with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram.

