A Digital Art Showing Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram Goes Viral

A fan has created a digital art of South superstar Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram. The rendition has impressed many Twitter users and went viral in no time. The user named Kiran Malhotra has also tagged director SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu in his post.

This comes days after SS Rajamouli fans had wished to see the mythological-epic Ramayan being retold on the big screen by the ace filmmaker.

Not long ago, Rajamouli had confirmed his next collaboration with the Telugu star. However, Rajamouli didn’t elaborate or reveal any details about the forthcoming project.

Wait is over 😎

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

If SSMB as Lord Rama in

@ssrajamouli #Ramayanam

Bhahusa Ramudu Ilane Untademo 🙏@urstrulymahesh

This is My Best Design till now

RETWEET button pagilipovali💥

Spread Maximum 👍

WWM in thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/0yjlJlRVGn — Kiran. G Designs🖌️ (@KiranMalhothra) May 26, 2020

Here's how other users reacted to the fan-art:

Never Before Ever After Edit Bro..Mee Editing Mee Effort ki Output ki Take A Bow... pic.twitter.com/i6nEBqOVKy — PRINCE IN EXILE (@PavanCherry2468) May 26, 2020

Seems like a FL released by @ssrajamouli for his #Ramayanam movie!



So perfectly edited, especially the forehead and the hair!!



Truly remarkable bro — Shaik (@urtrulyshaik) May 26, 2020

Rajamouli will direct Mahesh Babu after RRR and the film will be produced by KL Narayana.

RRR- Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is based on the journey of India’s freedom fighters on a self-enforced exile, protesting against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. The magnum opus will feature N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan and Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Rashmika Mandanna. For his next project, he has joined hands with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram.

