As 'A Dog's Journey' Releases, Here are 5 Films Every Dog-lover Should Watch This Weekend
From the immortal Lassie, to the real-life story of Hachiko, it seems pooches on celluloid have always held a special place in everyone’s hearts.
The Gail Mancuso (known for Modern Family and 30 Rock) directorial A Dog's Journey is all set to hit theatres on May 17. Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by W. Bruce Cameron, and a sequel to the 2017 film A Dog's Purpose, the film stars Josh Gad, Dennis Quai and Marg Helgenberger in pivotal roles. A must watch for dog-lovers, the film, much like its prequel is about a dog's reincarnation till he/she finds a purpose in life.
However, this is not the only movie on dogs that filmmakers have managed to make over the years. Catering to man’s sentimental bent towards his best friend, there has been a number of stellar films chronicling the loving relationship shared by man and dog. From the immortal Lassie, to the real-life story of Hachiko, it seems pooches on celluloid have always held a special place in everyone’s hearts. We take a look at 5 such films you can binge-watch over the weekend once you are done watching A Dog’s Purpose in theatres.
Eight Below: A pack of sledge dogs get caught in an Antarctic storm and the film charts the journey of the pooches as they try to survive the harsh climate and the wild. The movie is one of late Paul Walker’s best performances and his chemistry with the Huskies is beautiful to write.
Hachiko: Based on a real-life story, it tells a story of how an abandoned pup gets adopted by a professor and becomes an indispensable part of his life. The dog makes a daily ritual of waiting for his master at the railway station every day and one while one day his master goes, never to return again, his wait remains unending.
Lassie: Based on a short story that was later expanded into a full-length novel and then a film, Lassie is probably the dog every other dog looks up to. Lassie is pretty much the perfect dog and a classic story out there.
Marley & Me: Based on a memoir by John Grogan, the film stars Owen Wilson and Jeniffer Aniston as Marley's owners. The film chronicles the journey of a couple and their relationship with their difficult-to-control-but-loving labrador retriever Marley and how he becomes an indispensable part of their lives.
A Dog's Purpose: Directed by Lasse Hallström, the film, like the book, tells the story of Toby, a devoted dog who is looking for his rightful purpose and wants to fulfil it.
