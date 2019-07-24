A Fake Tom Cruise Gets Mobbed by Fans at San Diego Comic-Con, See Pic

Over the weekend, fans at Comic-Con queued up to take pictures with a man they thought was Tom Cruise, only to realise that he was a professional impersonator of the actor from San Diego.

Cruise's look-alike wore a Top Gun costume to Comic-Con and pretty much fooled everyone there. The man was dressed in the costume that Cruise's character LT. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell wears in 1986’s Top Gun, reports Entertainment Tonight Canada.

His appearance was especially exciting given that Cruise made a surprise appearance at the Comic-Con that exact day to release the trailer of his forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

Conan O’Brien hijacked the Terminator: Dark Fate panel to introduce Cruise to great cheers.

“Thirty-four years ago, I made a movie in San Diego and shot across the street in a restaurant,” said Cruise. “San Diego is a special place for Top Gun and the sequel was shot here last summer. I was always asked ‘When are you going to do another one?’ Well, you’ve been very patient with me. I felt like it was my responsibility to really deliver for you,” said Cruise, who called Top Gun “a love letter to aviation.”

Originally slated for this year, Paramount pushed the film to 2020. The sequel sees Cruise portray a flight instructor.

Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to 1986's Top Gun, from a script by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Follow @News18Movies for more