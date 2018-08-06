English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
A Fan Asked Alia Bhatt if She Would Work After Marriage and Her Answer Just Won the Internet
Alia celebrated the occasion of reaching 23 million followers on Instagram with a fun Q&A session. Enthusiastic fans also left no stone unturned to know their favorite star better.
Recently Alia Bhatt treated her fans with a fun Q&A session. She was celebrating the occasion of reaching 23 million followers on Instagram. Enthusiastic fans also left no stone unturned to know their favorite star better. Right from Alia's favorite book to her favorite food, she answered them all.
Given her relationship rumours with Ranbir Kapoor going strong on social media, a fan asked her 'if she believes in true love'. To this the Raazi actress replied, "I believe in unicorns and talking trees, I am a dreamer and I love love and love true love!
Image from Alia Bhatt's Instagram account
A question on marriage was inevitable. Another fan asked her, "Will you give up acting after your marriage? Hope not?” Alia’s answer won her fans all over again. She said, “There is no need to give up anything but your status. I shall act and act as long as I can.”
Image from Alia Bhatt's Instagram account
She also revealed that her favourite book is When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi and she enjoys home cooked food. She also said that she loved watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games on Netflix and can’t wait for people to watch Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy.
On the work front, she's currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. She will also be seen in Kalank with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and in Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.
