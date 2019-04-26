Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

A Fan's Thank You Letter to Avengers Endgame Directors, Joe and Anthony Russo

Thank you, Joe and Anthony Russo, for redefining a genre with your love, dedication and loyalty.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:April 26, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
A Fan's Thank You Letter to Avengers Endgame Directors, Joe and Anthony Russo
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Like many Marvel fans around the world, I was anxious when I first heard Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr were wrapping up their portrayals of Captain America and Iron Man, respectively, with one final film- Avengers Endgame, which releases worldwide today.

Over the years, these two characters have become longstanding symbol of hope among those who have been religiously following their journeys ever since the inception of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2008. With Avengers Endgame, they establish why their decade-long adventurous expedition was worth exploring.

A lot of credit also goes to co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo who brilliantly set the premise for these two to outdo their own selves in the latest film. This is really a love letter to all the Marvel fans out there that devoted 10 huge years of their lives rooting for their favourite superheroes that have now become certified cultural icons.

Also Read: Avengers Endgame Movie Review: You will be Fighting Back Tears

But beyond that, Joe and Anthony made a film that people who have never watched a single comic book film in their lives would see and get something out of it.

The film still contains its fair share of things blowing up in extravagant style, but that factor seems to have taken a back seat consciously in this one, presumably due to criticism attached to previous MCU films. Never for once, Joe and Anthony let you lose sight of their characters and their respective stories in favour of spectacle.

This bittersweet culmination proves why millions of people are drawn to these superheroes. Like most of us, these superheroes also must continue evolving and exploring the real world, and questioning themselves.

At last, Endgame is not about who wins the battle, but rather a film that believes every being is capable of changing and there’s no such thing called good or evil.


Thank you, Joe and Anthony Russo.

Thank you for redefining a genre with your love, dedication and loyalty. We will all be forever thankful for the passion you both showed to make this movie come true.


