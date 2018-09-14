English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Female Fan Once Asked Ayushmann Khurrana for his Sperms. This is What He Said
Anaita Shroff Adjania’s new chat show, Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up to about crazy female fans and his brush with the casting couch.
Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in AndhaDhun and Badhai Ho. (Image: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana)
Ever since fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adjania’s chat show Feet Up with the Stars premiered in August, it’s been making news for it’s host’s love for salacious questions.
The Voot original has so far had Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor and Kartik Aryan.
The latest episode, which released on Thursday, has Anaita getting up close and comfortable with actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
True to the show’s theme, Anaita asked Ayushmann all sorts of questions and the 34-year-old actor was as candid as he is known to be.
When Anaita probed him to share a crazy fan story, Ayushmann narrated an incident that happened shortly after the release of his debut film Vicky Donor (2012).
“I went to a mall with my mom. And my mom is a very simple lady from Chandigarh. There was this girl who is like ‘Vicky! I need your sperms!’ My mom was completely scandalised,” he told Anaita.
Talking about his reaction, Ayushmann said, “I was just smiling and that’s it. I was like ‘Mom is with me, otherwise I would have probably given it to you’.”
The Nautanki Saala! actor also opened up about his experience with the industry’s infamous casting couch.
“There was this gay casting director, who said, 'I want to see your c**k. Can I just feel you?' I started laughing. I was like, 'Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar? Are you serious?' I said no, it's not happening like that," he told Anaita.
On the professional front, Ayushmann is currently busy promoting his films AndhaDhun and Badhai Ho, both of which are releasing next month.
