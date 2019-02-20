English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Fitting Tribute to Bollywood Fans, Shemaroo Launches OTT Platform
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited has come out with OTT platform ShemarooMe. Actor Tiger Shroff says it is a fitting tribute to the "asli Bollywood fan".
The over-the-top platform (OTT) is a comprehensive app for the Indian market with a diverse and exclusive content offering for an audience looking for Indian video content across Bollywood, Gujarati, devotion, Punjabi and children to cater to the needs of all age groups.
"Shemaroo has been an indispensable part of my childhood and growing years. As a child, I remember watching the movies I've loved watching over and over again. Today, I am happy that Shemaroo now gives me the opportunity to watch my all-time favourite Bollywood movies," Tiger said.
"I am a true-blue Bollywood fan and ShemarooMe is a tribute to the asli fan across India. Shemaroo has a grip on the pulse of the Indian consumers and can cater to the demands of every generation with its never-ending list of rich content and I am super excited to be present here," added the actor, who joined the launch of the platform.
The new platform aims to reach out to the masses even beyond metros whose content preferences are not limited to the niche English speaking consumer. With customised offerings on the slate, it will have seven distinct categories on offer -- Bollywood Classic, Bollywood Plus, Gujarati, Kids, Bhakti, Ibaadat and Punjabi.
Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, said: "This is a big leap for us. As a company we have always understood the real pulse of the Indian audience and our history is a testimony to that. While Bollywood - both classic and contemporary - is our core strength, we aim to bring a rich and diverse offering far beyond that for the underserved consumers and definitely do more to sustain the nostalgia economy."
Zubin Dubash, Chief Operating Officer, Digital, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said: "We will be expanding our OTT distribution through strategic partnerships, to offer exciting content across multiple platforms catering to the target audience and we do hope this is cherished by our audiences who have supported us for over 55 years."
