Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

A Game of Thrones Fan Scientist Has Named New Species of Bee After Night King

'Game of Thrones' fan Xuankun Li named a newly discovered species of fly bee in Australia after the series' villain Night King.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
A Game of Thrones Fan Scientist Has Named New Species of Bee After Night King
Image of Night King and new species of Bee, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Game of Thrones frenzy has taken over the world and the lives of nature scientists could not have been affected less by HBO's long running fantasy-drama series. In a latest report, a newly discovered species of bee fly in Australia has been named after Game of Thrones villain the Night King, reported bbc.com.

Researchers told the news outlet that the fly bee has been named Paramonovius nightking because it thrives in winter, has a crown of spine-like hairs and turns other insects into "zombies." The size of these new species of bee has been pegged at 1cm long (0.3 inches) and they can be found during the winter in a small area of Western Australia.

Dr Bryan Lessard said the decision to name the species after the villain from Game of Thrones was easy. Xuankun Li, a PhD student at Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), confirmed that it was a new species and then decided to name it after the Night King because he is a big fan of the show.

Lessard told bbc.com, on behalf of Xuankun, "Xuankun is a huge Game of Thrones fan, and wanted to thank the show for the hours of entertainment it's given him."

Bbc.com also reported that more 5200 species of bees exist in nature that are yet to be documented and researched.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram