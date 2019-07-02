Game of Thrones frenzy has taken over the world and the lives of nature scientists could not have been affected less by HBO's long running fantasy-drama series. In a latest report, a newly discovered species of bee fly in Australia has been named after Game of Thrones villain the Night King, reported bbc.com.

Researchers told the news outlet that the fly bee has been named Paramonovius nightking because it thrives in winter, has a crown of spine-like hairs and turns other insects into "zombies." The size of these new species of bee has been pegged at 1cm long (0.3 inches) and they can be found during the winter in a small area of Western Australia.

Dr Bryan Lessard said the decision to name the species after the villain from Game of Thrones was easy. Xuankun Li, a PhD student at Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), confirmed that it was a new species and then decided to name it after the Night King because he is a big fan of the show.

Lessard told bbc.com, on behalf of Xuankun, "Xuankun is a huge Game of Thrones fan, and wanted to thank the show for the hours of entertainment it's given him."

Bbc.com also reported that more 5200 species of bees exist in nature that are yet to be documented and researched.

