A Man Once Threatened To Break My Legs Over Shakuni Mama's Evil Deeds, Says Gufi Paintal

Actor Gufi Paintal, who played the character of Shakuni Mama in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat decades ago, says that he had got a threat from a gentleman to "stop doing evil deeds" or he would break the actor's legs.

"When Mahabharata was airing in the late eighties, I used to get thousands of letters from the Mahabharat fans. A letter I remember was from a gentleman who threatened me! He said I should stop doing evil deeds or he would break my legs! The special thing about those days was the fact that people were so innocent back then and thought that I was Shakuni Mama in real! People loved to hate me because of my character. Also, to single out any one memory would be tough as there were just so many amazing memories of working with the cast. They all are memories of life," said Paintal.

Mahabharat featured Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma, Pankaj Dheer as Karna, Gajendra Chouhan as Yudhishthir, Arjun as Arjun, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, Puneet Issar as Duryodhan and Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna.

"Amrishji (Amrish Puri) is known for playing Mogambo. Amjad Bhai (Amjad Khan) is known for playing Gabbar Singh. In my case, it is Shakuni Mama’s role that I am remembered for. People love to hate me because of my character. Shakuni Mama was like the tadka of the show. We all know ‘Saadi dal khaa kar maza nahi aata’ – we all need some tadka to it. Also, characters like Shakuni are so well woven into the story that they become an integral part. Without them, the story does not move!,"said Paintal about his role in the mythological show.

The show has been brought back on the small screen amid the ongoing lockdown.

Follow @News18Movies for more