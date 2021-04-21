Grieving Hina Khan Tells Paps 'Please Let Me Go' As She Reaches Mumbai After Father's Death

Actor Hina Khan’s father passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Hina, who was shooting in Srinagar, returned to Mumbai in time and was photographed at the airport along with her family members. Hina Khan’s father reportedly died of cardiac arrest. The actress looked expectedly upset as she even requested the paparazzi to let her go and not obstruct her way. Hina’s former Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Vikas Gupta took a dig at the paps for hounding the actor at the airport.

Sharing the video, Vikas Gupta wrote, “Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shouts ‘face pe light maar’ and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle.”

Hina’s close friends from the industry Kanchi Singh, Eijaz Khan, Hiten Tejwani paid tribute to her father on social media. Kanchi Singh, Hina’s co-star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, announced the news of Hina Khan’s father’s death on social media. She posted a throwback of the father-daughter duo on her Instagram story and she wrote: “Unbelievable! RIP uncle. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family.”

Hina Khan became a household name after playing the role of Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

