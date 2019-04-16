English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Handwritten Letter Written By Drake To His Mother Up for Auction
A note penned by rapper Drake to his mother has gone up for sale for USD 7,500.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Bryan R Smith)
Loading...
A note penned by rapper Drake to his mother has gone up for sale for $7,500.
The note, taken from the Hotline Bling hitmaker's old lyric book, features a young Drake promising to clean his room when he comes home, reported TMZ.
On the back of the note is a short biography of Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham. He wrote about himself, his music influences, hobbies and talents, as well as a sweet shoutout to his father.
Drake's old lyric book was found in a dumpster near his grandfather's old furniture factory in Toronto, where the 32-year-old musician used to work.
Drake recently used some of his extra money to make the day of two McDonald's employees, as he handed USD 10,000 to the female staff members of the fast food chain in Los Angeles.
The note, taken from the Hotline Bling hitmaker's old lyric book, features a young Drake promising to clean his room when he comes home, reported TMZ.
On the back of the note is a short biography of Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham. He wrote about himself, his music influences, hobbies and talents, as well as a sweet shoutout to his father.
Drake's old lyric book was found in a dumpster near his grandfather's old furniture factory in Toronto, where the 32-year-old musician used to work.
Drake recently used some of his extra money to make the day of two McDonald's employees, as he handed USD 10,000 to the female staff members of the fast food chain in Los Angeles.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalank Actors Can't Stop Laughing As Alia Bhatt Calls Varun Dhawan 'Ranbir'; Watch Video
- Apple iPhone Mass Production in India to Begin This Year, States Foxconn
- Hackers can Exploit Internet Explorer Even When Not Used, Reveals Researcher
- Only Spoke to Him Twice: Kevin de Bruyne Opens up on Tough Life Under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea
- Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 Hybrid Sportscar Modified by DC Design
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results