A Kid Like Jake Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Flashes Briefly as Jim Parsons and Claire Danes' Friend

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
Image courtesy: YouTube/ A Kid Like Jake trailer
The trailer of Priyanka Chopra's second Hollywood project A Kid Like Jake, which stars The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons and Homeland star Claire Danes, is out and showcases some wonderful moments while reflecting an unusual yet adorable story of a little boy Jake (played by Leo James David) who likes to dress up like a girl and read fairy tales.

The two minute 36-seconds-long trailer follows a couple Alex (Danes) and Greg Wheeler (Parsons) as they face a possibility that their child Jake might be "different" from other kids. Chopra, who is exactly there for three seconds in the trailer, plays Wheelers' friend and seems concerned about the couple as she says, "Kindergarten is so hard for a child, you know, who...” Even before she could complete her sentence, Alex cuts her with, "Who, What?"



Chopra also took to Twitter to share the trailer with fans and express her excitement over her new project in the West. She wrote: I’m so excited to show you all the official trailer for #AKidLikeJake... with brilliant performances by my colleagues. This is a timely story about acceptance and truly seeing your loved ones as they are. In select theaters June 1st!"




Directed by Silas Howard and written by Daniel Pearle, based on his own 2013 play of the same name, the drama also features Academy Award-winning actor Octavia Spencer and Ann Dowd.

