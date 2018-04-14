English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Kid Like Jake Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Flashes Briefly as Jim Parsons and Claire Danes' Friend
Directed by Silas Howard and written by Daniel Pearle, based on his own 2013 play of the same name, the drama also features Academy Award-winning actor Octavia Spencer and Ann Dowd.
Image courtesy: YouTube/ A Kid Like Jake trailer
The trailer of Priyanka Chopra's second Hollywood project A Kid Like Jake, which stars The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons and Homeland star Claire Danes, is out and showcases some wonderful moments while reflecting an unusual yet adorable story of a little boy Jake (played by Leo James David) who likes to dress up like a girl and read fairy tales.
The two minute 36-seconds-long trailer follows a couple Alex (Danes) and Greg Wheeler (Parsons) as they face a possibility that their child Jake might be "different" from other kids. Chopra, who is exactly there for three seconds in the trailer, plays Wheelers' friend and seems concerned about the couple as she says, "Kindergarten is so hard for a child, you know, who...” Even before she could complete her sentence, Alex cuts her with, "Who, What?"
Chopra also took to Twitter to share the trailer with fans and express her excitement over her new project in the West. She wrote: I’m so excited to show you all the official trailer for #AKidLikeJake... with brilliant performances by my colleagues. This is a timely story about acceptance and truly seeing your loved ones as they are. In select theaters June 1st!"
Directed by Silas Howard and written by Daniel Pearle, based on his own 2013 play of the same name, the drama also features Academy Award-winning actor Octavia Spencer and Ann Dowd.
Also Watch
The two minute 36-seconds-long trailer follows a couple Alex (Danes) and Greg Wheeler (Parsons) as they face a possibility that their child Jake might be "different" from other kids. Chopra, who is exactly there for three seconds in the trailer, plays Wheelers' friend and seems concerned about the couple as she says, "Kindergarten is so hard for a child, you know, who...” Even before she could complete her sentence, Alex cuts her with, "Who, What?"
Chopra also took to Twitter to share the trailer with fans and express her excitement over her new project in the West. She wrote: I’m so excited to show you all the official trailer for #AKidLikeJake... with brilliant performances by my colleagues. This is a timely story about acceptance and truly seeing your loved ones as they are. In select theaters June 1st!"
I’m so excited to show you all the official trailer for #AKidLikeJake...with brilliant performances by my colleagues. This is a timely story about acceptance and truly seeing your loved ones as they are. In select theaters June 1st! Watch the trailer: https://t.co/nWSalWGe1n— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 13, 2018
Directed by Silas Howard and written by Daniel Pearle, based on his own 2013 play of the same name, the drama also features Academy Award-winning actor Octavia Spencer and Ann Dowd.
Also Watch
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|24
|14
|17
|55
|1
|Australia
|72
|54
|56
|182
|2
|England
|38
|38
|39
|115
|4
|Canada
|14
|39
|26
|79
|5
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|6
|New Zealand
|12
|15
|14
|41
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|21
|43
|8
|Wales
|9
|12
|14
|35
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|8
|6
|23
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|10
|26
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|11
|21
|13
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|14
|Singapore
|3
|2
|2
|7
|15
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|16
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|5
|4
|10
|20
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|21
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|22
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|23
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|24
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|33
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|33
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|36
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Most Expensive Motorcycles on Sale in India
- Rampage Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson & Monsters Break In Blockbuster Season With Dumb, Fun Creature Feature
- Delhi Retailers Skim Xiaomi Smartphone Buyers: Report
- Shweta Bachchan-Nanda To Publish Debut Novel In October
- Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor