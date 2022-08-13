A League of Their Own Review: Peaches Hit It Out of the Park in This Modern, Endearing Retelling of the Original

A League of Their Own is remembered as one of the most commercially and critically successful films for its cultural and historical significance. The 1992 film revolved around the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) and told the fictionalized story of one of the league’s most successful teams, Rockford Peaches. The series adaptation of the film adds a lot of new elements, does away with some of the narrative elements, and brings its own flavour.

It is the World War 2 era and most American men are drafted to war, so to keep baseball in the public eye, a professional league with women has started. The tryouts for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League are underway and several passionate women flock to Chicago to make their place in the teams of the league. The series begins with Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) clumsily running to the station to catch the train to Chicago where she meets Greta (D’Arcy Carden), Jo (Melanie Field), and the rest of the women who will subsequently be her teammates and friends.

Drawing parallels with the original Tom Hanks, Madonna starrer will be futile because the film and the series are not in the same league. This modernized retelling of the 1992 film has many layers and more characters. The first set of characters consists of the Peaches team and the people surrounding them, with another parallel storyline that focuses on Maxine (Chante Adams), who is not given a place in the all-white American women’s team due to racial discrimination.

In Chicago, Carson quickly bonds with the elegant Greta and her best friend Jo. The team is made of women of diverse backgrounds and ideals- with the hotheaded pitcher Lupe (Roberta Colindrez), Spanish-speaking youngster Esti (Priscilla Delgado), and the petite Maybelle (Molly Ephraim), among others.

While the women of Rockford Peaches deal with internal and external hurdles, Max, with her friend Clance’s (Gbemisola Ikumelo) support pursues her passion for baseball in a white, men’s world. The two parallel stories make up the series where the characters overlap several times, but the narratives don’t.

Another significant, much-required deviation from the film was the inclusion and the acknowledgement of the queer community and the series did a commendable job in covering a huge spectrum that goes beyond sexual preferences. Some have their identities figured out, some are running from it and most of them are trying to come to terms with it. But everyone’s story is crafted with care without it being too much in your face. That helps the narrative and the characters fit right into place.

The series revolves more around the characters and their struggles with their identities than the game itself but doesn’t stop us from having nail-biting, anxious moments every time the women are out on the ground. A League of Their Own focuses on being a comedy-drama more than a sports one but it hits it out of the park with its modern retelling.

Even if you don’t find the flavours of the original one, the adaptation has a lot to offer that will not only make you sit through all eight episodes but also laugh and cry with the gals. Also starring Kelly McCormack, Kate Berlant, and Nick Offerman, among others the series has a cameo of one of the original stars cast, Rosie O’Donnell, whose role shall be a surprise for everyone. A League of Their Own is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here