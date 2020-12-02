'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' Season 2 Arriving In January

Los Angeles: “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” will return for its sophomore season on January 11, channel NBC has announced. The upcoming chapter of the late-night talk show hosted by Canadian comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh will also be seen in a brand new avatar and team behind the scenes, reported Deadline.

The production will not be filmed on a traditional studio stage as the shooting will take place at a house in Los Angeles. Neil Punsalan, who was recently showrunner of Comedy Central series “Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson”, is taking over showrunning duties from Aliyah Silverstein. John Irwin, who was also an executive producer on the first season, has also exited.

Chelsea Davison, who has worked on the first season of “A Little Late”, has become the head writer, taking the baton from Sean O’Connor. Davison, whose credits include “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Lights Out with David Spade”, is the only remaining writer from the debut season, other than Singh herself.

The new writing staff includes Vannessa Jackson, Sabeeh Jameel, Romen Borsellino, Nimesh Patel, Nelu Handa and Natasha Vaynblat. “During the first season of ‘A Little Late’, I was thrust into a whole new world that admittedly consisted of 90 per cent learning and 10 per cent being creative. “For this second round, I know the ropes and plan to bring more of my creativity to the table. It’s time to get goofy, be imperfect and bring my full authentic self to late night,” Singh said.

Polly Auritt, who works with Singh at her production banner Unicorn Island Productions, is also attached to serve as executive producer with Singh. Davison will co-executive produce. “A Little Late” is produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions.

Singh also has another NBC show in the works, a two-part series special titled “Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh” which will have a primetime slot.