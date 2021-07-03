Looking Back at Aamir Khan's Best Film Collaborations With Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have decided to part ways as a married couple. The duo released a joint statement on July 3 to announce the news. Aamir and Kiran, who remained married for 15 years, have decided to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan as well as continue their partnership on the professional front. “We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about,” an excerpt from their official statement read. The 56-year-old actor tied the knot with the 47-year-old producer, screenwriter, and director in December 2005. They first met on the sets of the Lagaan. Aamir was the lead actor while Kiran was the assistant director to filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. As the couple announces divorce to “start a new journey," let’s look back at their creative collaborations:

Lagaan (2001)

Kiran started her career with the 2001 film. She was the assistant director in the epic film which was nominated for 74th Academy Awards in the foreign-language film category. Aamir produced and featured in the film. Kiran also had a minute role as a supporting actress in the 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai, starring Aamir Khan as one of the main leads.

Dhobi Ghat (2010)

This film marked the directorial debut of Kiran. She made the film as a tribute to Mumbai city and sought to reveal the sides of the city not portrayed often. Aamir was one of the actors and co-producers of the film that revolved around four characters from different walks of life.

Peepli Live (2010)

Peepli Live failed to earn a nomination but was India’s official entry for the 83rd Academy Awards Best Foreign Film category. The film was a satirical comedy. Kiran and Aamir were the only two producers in the film written and directed by Anusha Rizvi.

Delhi Belly (2011)

The 2011 film was a sleeper hit and was criticised for strong language. The film starred Aamir’s nephew, Imran Khan and became immensely popular with urban Indian youth.

Dangal (2016)

The sports drama starred Aamir along with Sakshi Tanwar. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was co-produced by Aamir, Kiran in association with Siddharth Roy Kapur. Dangal earned prestigious laurels at many international film festivals and was an all-time blockbuster.

Secret Superstar (2017)

The film featured Aamir in an extended cameo along with the lead actress Zaira Wasim. The musical drama, directed by Advait Chandan, garnered immense praises for its socially relevant story. Aamir and Kiran co-produced the film.

Rubaru Roshni (2019)

This anthology documentary film, helmed by Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, released on Hotstar and Netflix. Narrated by Aamir and produced by the actor along with Kiran Rao, the film tells real-life stories in a first-person account of the victims as well as the perpetrators of violence.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed movie “Forrest Gump". The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is being co-produced by Kiran Rao.

