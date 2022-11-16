A Look at Actress Bhanupriya's Cinematic Journey of 155 Films

Actress Bhanupriya is a popular face of the Telugu and Tamil cine industry. In her career spanning over 4 decades, she has appeared in 155 feature films and has made a special mark for herself in the hearts of her fans. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the actress is also a talented dancer.

In a recent interview, the actress said that she learned dancing at a very early age, which further helped her get into the world of cinema. Bhanupriya said while she was studying, she gave more importance to dance than her homework.

Further, the actress said, “I was very interested in music from a very young age. At that time there were only radios available in the house. I dance to the songs that are broadcast on it. My parents noticed that I and after this, they enrolled me to train in a classical dance class.

“I was only five years old when I joined dance training school. After this, I learned Kuchipudi dance from Anand Master. During that time I used to get up in the morning to go to the dance class first and then went to school. I didn’t do my homework before school like other kids. Dance was my priority.”

The actress completed her primary education at Saraswati Vidyalaya, Kodambakkam. She studied only up to the 8th standard. After that, she came into the acting world.

Further, she said, “My mother was very strict. They brought me up with a lot of control and discipline. My father and mother separated at an early age.

“People at my home are more interested in watching movies. Especially when it comes to movies based on music and dance, we watch them over and over again. There was no TV so we used to go to the theatre.

“While watching movies I used to absorb the characters by looking at them which helped me along with the dancing I learned at a young age to shine in the world of cinema," she said.

She added after she got recognition for her acting in Tamil films she got the opportunity to act in Telugu films further.

Concluding the interview, the actress shared her first acting experience. She said that when she started acting, she was given a role that she didn’t expect. But she believes this was the reason why she got so much recognition in the film industry.

When Bhanupriya was in class eight, she got a chance to act in the film Mella Pesungal. She got the character of a teacher in that film. She will never forget the experiences of this movie. The credit for this goes to the directors P. Vasu and Santhana Bharathi."

On the work front, Bhanupriya has done a variety of roles, ranging from slapstick comedy-to-epic dramas. Her popular movies include Anveshana, Dosti Dushamani, Aararo Aariraro, Azhagan, and many more. The actress has also garnered three state Nandi Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, two Film fare Awards South, and two Cinema Express Awards.

