A Look At Amritha Suresh-Gopi Sundar's ‘Fun Time’

While both singer Amritha Suresh and music director Gopi Sundar have remained mum on their romance, their social media has always done the talking. From sharing mushy pictures to heartwarming birthday posts, the two have time and again sparked dating rumours. The two never compromise on sharing snippets from their personal lives. And, recently, they were seen having some “fun time.” Posting a collaborative video, the duo flaunted their musical skills. We are simply hooked to it. While Gopi was playing the drum, Amritha’s melodious voice was in perfect sync with the beat. “Fun time”, they captioned the clip.

A couple of days ago, Amritha shared an adorable snap with Gopi while stating that she is missing him. In the picture, Amritha hugged Gopi from behind while the music director took a selfie. “Major missing”, she captioned the post.

Earlier this year, on Gopi’s birthday, Amritha and her daughter accompanied him to a temple visit.

The rumoured couple shared a photo of them decked up in ethnic attire, in front of the temple, posing for a picture along with Amritha’s daughter. “Om Namo Narayanaaya,” the caption read.

While extending a birthday wish to Gopi, Amritha shared a cozy picture, tagging the birthday boy, and penned “Mine.”

Well, these pictures are enough that love is brewing between the two.

In other news, Gopi has two children from his first wife. After parting ways with her, the musician later announced his live-in relationship with singer Abhaya Hiranmayi. Meanwhile, Amritha Suresh was previously married to actor Bala. They got divorced a while ago. The singer too has a daughter together from her first marriage.

