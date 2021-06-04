A Look at Bollywood's Real-Life Relatives Who Worked Together In Films As Well

From the Bhatts to the Kapoors and Khans, Bollywood comprises several film families, who have been working in the industry for generations. With so many relatives spread out across the industry, it is always a treat for the fans to watch the off-screen family members collaborate on screen as well. Here, we take a look at some of the actors who joined hands with their real-life relatives for their films.

Anil Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood and has given several films that helped the industry take the shape it is in today. His nephew actor Arjun Kapoor, the son of Boney Kapoor is also proving his calibre as an actor. In 2017, Arjun co-starred with his uncle Anil in Anees Bazmee’s film Mubarakan. Like real life, Anil was Arjun’s uncle in reel life as well.

Soni Razdan-Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt collaborated with her mother Soni Razdan for Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 espionage thriller Raazi where the mother-daughter duo played on-screen mother and daughter. Razdan has appeared in several films like 36 Chowringhee Lane, Saaransh, Dobara, No Fathers in Kashmir and many more.

Pankaj Kapur-Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur joined hands for Vikas Bahl’s film Shandaar, where Pankaj played the step-father of Alia Bhatt’s character. The film also featured Shahid’s half-sister Sanah Kapur.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Kunaal Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Roy Kapur were seen together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Kunal played the husband of Aditya’s friend, played by Kalki Koechlin.

Ranbir Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor teamed up with his parents, late actor Rishi Kapoor and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor for Abhinav Kashyap’s Besharam. In the film, Ranbir essays the character of a small time thief who is chased by Inspector Chulbul Chautala and his wife, Head Constable Bulbul Chautala, played by Rishi and Neetu, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here