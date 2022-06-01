A Look At Films Featuring Mahesh Babu And His Father Krishna

Mahesh Babu needs no special introduction. Mahesh Babu started his acting career as a child artist. He has also worked with his father Krishna in close to 10 films. As a child artist, Mahesh Babu was seen with his father in seven films and he did three in his older days.

Check out the list of films Krishna Ghattamaneni and Mahesh Babu did together:

1. Poratam

Poratam was the first film in which Mahesh Babu acted with his father Krishna. The film was directed by Kodi Ramakrishna and Krishna Ghattamaneni and Mahesh Babu played the role of siblings in the film.

2. Shankaravam

Mahesh Babu and Krishna Ghattamaneni were seen as an on-screen father-son duo in the film Shankaravam, which was directed by Krishna himself.

3. Bazaar Rowdy

Mahesh Babu was seen with his father Krishna Ghattamaneni in the film Bazaar Rowdy. This was Mahesh Babu and Krishna’s third film together. Mahesh Babu played Krishna’s fan in the film.

4. Three Sons

Directed by Krishna, Three Sons was Mahesh Babu’s fourth film with his father. The movie also featured Krishna’s younger brother Ramesh Babu, who played Mahesh Babu’s brother in the film.

5. Spy 117

Spy 117 was directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. Krishna had left the audience impressed with his dancing and fighting scenes.

6. Koduku Diddina Kapuram

Mahesh Babu played a dual role in the film. The movie was directed by Krishna.

7. Annathammudu

Another one directed by Krishna is waiting for your attention. It was a big hit at the box office.

8. Raja Kumarudu

Krishna had a guest role in Raja Kumarudu, which starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role. It was directed by Raghavendra Rao.

9. Vamsi

Vamsi had failed at the box office and was declared a flop. It was helmed by B. Gopal.

10. Takkari Dong

In Takkari Dong, Krishna had appeared during the climax. The audience was in complete awe of him. tIt was directed by Jayant C. Paranji.

