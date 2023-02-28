The two major modes of entertainment in India are cinema and cricket. There is a well-defined nexus between Hindi film industry and cricket. You may know about numerous examples of movie actresses tying the knot with cricketers, but that is not what we will talk about here.

Here, we explore the connection of Bollywood with the iconic Eden Gardens of Kolkata, the third-largest cricket stadium in the world in terms of seating capacity.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. While doing so he visited Kolkata as part of the promotion and played in a friendly cricket match at Eden Gardens alongside former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly. While Ganguly’s team was named as Jhoothi XI, Ranbir’s team was named as Makkaar XI. T-Series, the film’s producers, shared some adorable images of the two celebrities engaging in friendly banters on Twitter. Fans of Ranbir Kapoor have also tweeted heartwarming images from the promotional event.

Well, this is not the first time we have witnessed something like this. Many Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar were also seen in this historic stadium. Apart from these, you must have seen King Khan’s love for cricket as he owns an IPL team— Kolkata Knight Riders. Shah Rukh, Juhi Chawla, and Arjun Rampal are frequently seen appearing at Eden Garden during IPL matches.

For those who don’t know, Anushka Sharma, who is playing the lead role in Jhulan Goswami’s biopic Chakda Xpress, shot some scenes in the same stadium recently. As Jhulan has spent a significant part of her career at Eden Gardens, Anushka shot many scenes here. A few scenes were also shot in different locations in Howrah.

Anushka’s return to the big screen after more than four years will be marked by Chakda Xpress. She said, “I was absolutely blown away by the script, it was an eye-opener for me into the world of women’s cricket and I am sure it will be for you all as well.”

Jhulan Goswami’s journey from fight against misogyny, politics, and discrimination to become an inspiration to an entire generation of sportswomen will be depicted in Chakda Xpress. In this Prosit Roy directorial she will appear alongside Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur.

