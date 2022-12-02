A Look At Newlyweds Hardik Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar’s Love Story

Popular Marathi celebrities Akshaya Deodhar and Hardik Joshi tied the knot today in Pune. The couple met on the sets of the Marathi show, Tujyat Jeev Rangala.

The duo was paired opposite each other and their chemistry became widely popular among the fans. Hardik and Akshaya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 3, 2022. Back then, videos and photos created a lot buzz on social media.

Recently, on the show Bus Bai Bus, Hardik opened up about how he proposed to Akshaya. He said, “I have known Akshaya for around 5 years. We met on the show Tujyat Jeev Rangala and bonded well. She became my great friend, but the thought of marriage was not in my head”.

He further said, “It was my mother who asked me to propose the idea of marriage to Akshaya. She told me, `Now you are at home for some time to think about your marriage.’ She even said, ‘This is the right time to get married, otherwise you will get busy with your other projects.’”

The actor said that he told his mother, if he asks her about marriage then she will stop talking to him. “But for the love of my mother, I talked to Akshaya and told her that my mother wants us to get married. She told me she is ready but needs to discuss it with her family. Then, I went to talk to her mother. After around six months, the marriage date was finalised. So this is how we both decided to get married,” the actor shared.

On the work front, Hardik and Akshaya are going to feature in the upcoming Marathi film Chatur Chor. The film will be helmed by Amol Gole. The movie is said to be a horror comedy and has reportedly completed its shooting in London.

