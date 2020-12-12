A Look at Newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's Dreamy Wedding Pictures

One of the much-awaited weddings of this year, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are man and wife as they exchanged their wedding vows in Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on Wednesday. Daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and niece of South stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, Niharika tied the knot with Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV in a traditional South Indian grand ceremony in the presence of close family members and friends on December 9.

Ahead of 'NisChay's' star-studded wedding, snippets from pre-wedding festivities including the Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies were quick to go viral across social media platforms. While the initial images of the jeelakarra bellam ceremony were available online on Wednesday, new pictures from the much-talked-about grand affair have surfaced on social media.

The Telugu actress-producer, on Friday, updated her Instagram feed with unseen pictures from her big day. Niharika gave her fans glimpses of her wedding festivities with fresh photos uploaded on her official handle.

Their special day was a star-studded affair with family members including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish in attendance as show-stealers. Niharika shared an adorable candid where the bride and the groom flanked by the former’s brothers share a hearty laugh.

A grand reception was held following the wedding for guests to greet and congratulate the happy couple on their big day.

Out of the many celebrities who were part of the guest list, Allu Arjun was among the first to share stunning pictures of his family. His wife Sneha, Ram Charan and wife Upasana and others have been sharing beautiful snaps from the actress' wedding festivities.

Niharika's brother, actor Varun Tej, also posted a photo from the wedding and wrote a heartwarming note for the couple. He wrote, "Wishing my Bangaru thalli Niharika and my dashing bava Chaitanya a happy married life...Can't express in words about how happy I am right now! And thanks to each and everyone for the lovely wishes."

Others who attended the grand wedding held in Rajasthan were Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Kalyaan Dhev, Sai Dharam Tej, and their families to name a few.