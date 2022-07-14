A Look At Pakka Commercial’s Box Office Collection

The courtroom drama Pakka Commercial, starring Gopichand and Raashi Khanna has completed its second-week run at the box office. The film, directed by Maruthi, has performed a little less than expected.

Talking about the first three days’ collections, on the first day, the film collected Rs. 3.07 crore (Rs. 5.28 crore gross) per share. On the second day, the film made Rs. 1.83 crore (3.10 crore gross) and on the third day, it clocked Rs. 1.57 crore (Rs 2.65 crore gross). In total, in three days, this movie collected Rs. 6.47 crore share (Rs. 11 crore gross).

According to the latest report, Pakka Commercial has collected Rs 14.18 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 12 days.

The total collections from Telugu states in two weeks are

Nizam : Rs 2.27 Cr

Ceeded : Rs 1.11 Cr

UA : Rs 1.11 Cr

East : Rs 64 L

West : Rs 48 L

Guntur : Rs 56 L

Krishna : Rs 57 L

Nellore : Rs 34 L

AP-TS Total : Rs 7.08 Cr (Rs 11.73 Cr Gross)

KA+ROI: Rs 0.33 Cr

OS: Rs 0.87 Cr

Total WW: Rs 8.27 Cr (Rs 14.18 Cr Gross)

As per the experts, the heavy rain and thunderstorm can be one of the reasons that have impacted the collections.

Meanwhile, Telugu streaming app Aha has acquired the OTT rights of Pakka Commercial along with Netflix. The film will be available on OTT within five weeks of its release.

