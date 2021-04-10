A Look at Past 11 Winners of Indian Idol, Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Release Postponed

Indian Idol 12 contestants like Shanmukhpriya and Pawandeep have already won hearts with their vocal talents, and there’s much anticipation as to who will win the crown. As we wait for the finale of this season, let’s take a look at the past winners of the show and what are they doing now.

The release of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer “Thalaivi” has been postponed amid the second wave of Covid-19 in India, it was announced on Friday. The film was slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on April 23.

Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria have collaborated once again for another commercial of a deodorant brand. The latest advertisement for the same brand shows Tara and Kartik as flirtatious travellers in a bus.

Swara Bhasker turned 33 on Friday, April 9. Sending her birthday wishes were her fellow ‘veere’ Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who have shared special Instagram posts for the actor. Kareena on her Insta story shared a black and white image of the birthday girl and urged her to always remain as fierce as she is.

Ever since Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14, speculation as to when they would tie the knot has been doing the rounds. The couple seem to have now teased fans further by sharing photos dressed as newlyweds, from what seems like a wedding ceremony.

