A Look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Love Story on Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

The year 2018 was dedicated to whirlwind romances, but of all the couples, it was Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who took the limelight. December 1, 2021, marks three years of togetherness for the couple. This popular pair has been through their share of trolling, but they continue to be rock solid. With dozens of steamy Instagram pictures and comments to the never-ending love, the couple has set some major couple goals.

As Nick and Priyanka celebrate their third wedding anniversary today, let’s take a look at their love story.

Did you know Nick and Priyanka’s love story began with a direct message on Twitter? In an interview with Vogue, the singer revealed that on September 8, 2016, he had slid into Priyanka’s DM with a message that read, “I’m hearing from mutual friends that we should meet." Not losing her cool, Priyanka asked the Sucker singer to directly text as her team could read his messages.

Nick and Priyanka had friendly, yet slightly flirtatious conversations over text. But it wasn’t until February 2017’s Vanity Fair Oscar party, when the two met in person for the first time. Priyanka wore a Michael Kors Collection gown and Nick was not able to look away from her. The singer got down on one knee and said, “Where have you been all my life?"

Post their Oscars party meeting, they spent quite some time together. The Internet went into a frenzy when, amidst dating rumours, they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. However, when Priyanka was questioned about the same during her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she said, “We are just friends."

Fans would have believed that Nick and Priyanka attended the Met Gala just as “friends" but the Memorial Day photo, where they were seen snuggling under a blanket, stated otherwise.

Dating rumours continued to swirl around the couple and when Nick brought Priyanka as his “plus-one" to his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey, their fans were sure that they were definitely dating. The Daily Mail had shared a couple of pictures as they walked hand-in-hand.

Did Nick shut down a Tiffany store to buy an engagement ring for his ladylove? Yes, the singer proposed to Priyanka a day after her 36th birthday. Nick, being the knight in the shining armour, got down on one knee and asked her for marriage. Well, of course, Priyanka said yes but she took about 45 seconds to process the proposal. A month later, on August 18 2018, the couple made their engagement Instagram official.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot on December 1, through both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions, at a palace in Jodhpur. For the Christian wedding, Priyanka wore a Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot veil, while for the Hindu marriage, she opted for Sabyasachi.

