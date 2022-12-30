A Look At Rakul Preet Singh's Thailand Diaries

Rakul Preet Singh was seen in back-to-back films this year, such as Attack, Runaway 34, Cuttputli and Doctor G. Having worked opposite some of the finest films, the 32-year-old seems to be enjoying her sweet success. Besides reserving her name in the good books of the fashion police, Rakul harbours another special hobby. That is her love for travelling. To celebrate the New Year with a “smile” and in high spirits, the Yaariyan actress has jetted off to Thailand for a fun holiday getaway.

The tinsel town diva has shelled out major vacation goals by dropping a string of pictures on her Instagram handle from the beautiful destination. “Smiling towards 2023… bring it on,” Rakul captioned her post.

The serene vacation pictures capture Rakul making the most of her time on Thailand’s Phuket Island. The actress can be seen dressed in a carefree avatar, sporting a teal blue, scoop neck crop top that she teamed up with a pair of wide-leg denim blue shorts. Slipping into a pair of white sandals and carrying a cute little backpack on her shoulders, the De De Pyaar De actress embodied the perfect vacationer vibes.

Going in for minimalistic accessories, a free-spirited Rakul sported a top bun and a pair of hoops. She struck some happy poses for the camera, smiling ear-to-ear. The last picture caught the Bollywood stunner swirling in motion, flinging her arms, her joy knowing no bounds it seems.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with praise. While one user asked, “How many people have a crush on this beauty?,” another encouraged, “Keep smiling Rakul.” Many others dropped plenty of red hearts in the comments.

The fact that Rakul is a travel buff is quite evident from her gram-worthy vacation photos.

Don’t believe us? Have a look for yourself.

Rakul will next be seen in the film Chhatriwali. Directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, she is cast opposite Tripling actor Sumeet Vyas in this film. The actress is also a part of the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, helmed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

