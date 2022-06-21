A Look At Sarkaru Vaari Paata Fame Pavithra Lokesh's Journey

Pavithra Lokesh played the role of Mahesh Babu’s mother in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Pavithra had less screen time but her acting was appreciated. Before making a comeback, there was a point in Pavithra’s life when she was not getting any projects in the Kannada film industry. At this point, she had to struggle a lot but made a solid comeback as a supporting actress. She also became successful in other language film industries as well.

Pavithra made her debut in the Kannada film industry with the movie Mr Abhishek. She had acted in 6 to 7 Kannada films but was not able to strike a chord with audiences. The By Two Love actress kept on taking every role that came her way inorder to help her father run the house.

Then came a point when Pavithra saw the most difficult time of her life. She had to work as an Assistant H.R. in a private firm. Pavithra kept on working till the day when she was offered the film, Janumada Jodi. Janumada Jodi was written and directed by T.S. Nagabharana. Janumada Jodi was a box office success. Finally, Pavithra’s successful days in the film industry returned. She was cast as a supporting actress in many serials and films. Pavithra reached the zenith of her career in Telugu and Tamil films. She has done many projects with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun.

Pavithra Lokesh was also nominated for South Indian International Movie Awards and Filmfare Award South under the best-supporting actress category. She was the recipient of this award for her film Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju. Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju was a romantic story directed by Kranthi Madhav.

As of now, Pavithra has a lot of projects in the pipeline including O My Love, Neetho, Rama Rao on Duty and others.

