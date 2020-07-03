From Nach Baliye to Ustaadon Ke Ustaad: A Look At Saroj Khan's Association With TV Shows

One of the most famed choreographers in the Hindi movie industry, Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest earlier today. She had choreographed over 2,000 songs in her long career.

But it was not only the theatres that got to see her magic. Saroj had her share of experimentation with television shows as well. She used to frequently share her knowledge and appreciate dance at reality shows like Dance India Dance (DID), Boogie Woogie and Dance Deewane.

Except for these special appearance, here are the TV shows that Saroj Khan was associated with:

Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan

Premiered in 2008, this show was a high class tutorial for dance enthusiasts all over the world. Saroj Khan would teach the whole choreography to a couple of girls on TV in a way that any one would pick up the steps to ‘Aaja Nachle’ within a day.

Nach Baliye

Today the celebrity dance reality show might be on a different level completely but it had started with Saroj Khan as one of the judges along with Farhan Akhtar and Malaika Arora. She stayed on for the first two seasons.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

The star choreographer came on board the Jhalak wagon in its third season. She was exact as a judge, bringing out the flaws and appreciating the hard work behind any performance equally.

Ustaadon Ke Ustaad

This was a novel reality show that had top celebrities from the same field battle it out on stage. The program saw Saroj judge the participants along with Sekhar Suman and Javed Akhtar.

