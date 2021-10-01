A Look At The Incredible Journey Of Sivaji Ganesan On His 93rd Birth Anniversary

The legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan was born on October 1, 1928. Today is his 93rd birth anniversary. Born as V Chinnaiya Manrayar Ganesamoorthy in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu he became one of the most iconic actors in the history of Indian cinema. The actor entered the film industry at a very young age. He left home when he was just 7 and joined a theatre group. Initially, he started as a child artist and used to play female roles. Gradually he went on to play lead roles.

The late actor made a name for himself in December 1945 with the play Shivaji Kanda Hindu Rajyam. The portrayal of 17th-century Maratha ruler Shivaji earned him the moniker of Sivaji.

In 1952, he made his on-screen debut with Parasakthi. In his nearly five-decade long film career, he acted in over 300 films including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies. The actor was renowned for his diverse performances in Tamil-language cinema.

His 1961 film Pasamalar is considered as his best-known blockbuster and one of Tamil cinema’s crowning achievements.

Ganesan quickly rose to international fame. In 1962, he made history by winning Best Actor at an international film festival (Afro-Asian Film Festival in Cairo, Egypt) for his performance in the historical movie Veerapandiya Kattabomman, a first for any Indian actor.

Ganesan’s 100th film Navarathri was released in 1964, in which he portrayed a record-breaking, nine different roles.

In 1995, towards the end of his acting career, France presented him with the Chevalier of the National Order of the Legion of Honour which is the highest French order of merit.

Ganesan was described as the Marlon Brando of south India’s film industry by the Los Angeles Times for his incredible film career.

In 1997, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in the field of cinema. He passed away on July 21, 2001 at the age of 72.

On the birth anniversary, tech giant Google on Friday paid tribute to him by creating a Doodle. The Google doodle has been made by Bengaluru-based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi.

